Sasheer Zamata Sets Comedy Special ‘The First Woman’ Via 800 Pound Gorilla and YouTube (EXCLUSIVE)

Sasheer Zamata has set a new comedy special titled “The First Woman,” which will be released for purchase via 800 Pound Gorilla on Aug. 15 before arriving on YouTube on Aug. 29.

“The First Woman” was taped at Union Stage in Washington D.C. Per the logline, the one-hour show sees Zamata discuss “getting scammed by dates, masturbating in cars and being visited by witches in her sleep.”

“The First Woman” is executive produced by Sam Saifer, Ian Adkins, Ryan Bitzer, Damion Greiman, and Anthony Leo. Producers include Zamata, Scott Moran and Matt Schuler. On the 800 Pound Gorilla site, the special will be available with a pay-what-you-wish model.

Zamata is best known for her work as a “Saturday Night Live” cast member from 2014 to 2017. She also held prominent roles in “Home Economics” on ABC, “Woke” on Hulu and “Robbie” on Comedy Central, with other credits including “The Last OG,” “The Mitchells vs. the Machines,” “Tuca & Bertie,” “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” and “Waco: The Aftermath.” Zamata’s first comedy special was titled “Pizza Mind,” and in addition to acting and stand-up, she co-hosts the Earwolf podcast “Best Friends” with Nicole Byer.

Up next, she will star alongside Kathryn Hahn and Audrey Plaza in Marvel and Disney+’s “WandaVision” spinoff “Agatha: Coven of Chaos,” as well as the Netflix animated series “Exploding Kittens” based on the card game of the same name.

Zamata is repped by Mosaic, Gersh and Hansen Jacobson Teller and Sechel PR.

See a clip from “The First Woman” below.