Sarah Shahi to Lead ABC Legal Drama Pilot ‘Judgement’

Sarah Shahi has been cast in the lead role of the ABC drama pilot “Judgement,” Variety has learned.

The project was originally ordered to pilot at the broadcaster in December. Shahi will star in the role of Mia Bahari in the show, which is described as a high-stakes legal soap.

Per the official character description, “We’ll meet Mia Bahari in two distinct periods of her life. In one, she’s a brilliant, successful Appeals Court judge being vetted for the U.S. Supreme Court…so long as her dark and painful secrets don’t derail the nomination. In another, she’s a young spitfire of an attorney, painfully awkward at times but ingenious when it comes to navigating the many nuances of the law. She’s also caught romantically between two feuding brothers who are at the root of the very things she’s trying to hide from her Supreme Court investigators.”

Shahi currently stars in the Netflix series “Sex/Life,” which dropped its second season on March 2. Her other recent TV roles include “City on a Hill,” “The Rookie” and “Heartstrings.” She is also known for her role in the groundbreaking Showtime series “The L Word.” Her film credits include “Black Adam,” “Bullet to the Head,” and “Old School.”

She is repped by AFA Prime Talent Media and WME.

Joey Falco is the writer and executive producer on the pilot. Shahi will produce in addition to starring. Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan, and Jordan Cerf also executive produce. Paul McGuigan will direct and executive produce the pilot. 20th Television is the studio. Mar and Kasdan are currently under an overall deal at 20th TV via The Detective Agency.