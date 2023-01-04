Sarah Michelle Gellar Shuts Down Starring in a ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Reboot: ‘It Doesn’t Need to Be Done’

Sarah Michelle Gellar is returning to supernatural television in the upcoming Paramount+ series “Wolf Pack.” It’s a long time coming for Gellar, who became an icon of supernatural teen television with her role as Buffy Summers on The WB’s long-running series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” The show ran for seven seasons and 144 episodes between 1997 and 2003, making Gellar an instant teen idol. The actor recently told SFX Magazine (via IndieWire) that she’s not interested in reviving Buffy Summers in a “Buffy” reboot.

“I am very proud of the show that we created and it doesn’t need to be done,” Gellar said about returning as the character. “We wrapped that up.”

“I am all for them continuing the story, because there’s the story of female empowerment,” Gellar continued. “I love the way the show was left: ‘Every girl who has the power can have the power.’ It’s set up perfectly for someone else to have the power. But like I said, the metaphors of ‘Buffy’ were the horrors of adolescence. I think I look young, but I am not an adolescent.”

So there you have it: Gellar would give a “Buffy” continuation her blessing, but she would not bring her iteration of the character back. Fans of the actor can see her return to the supernatural TV world in “Wolf Pack,” the upcoming Paramount+ series from the creator of MTV’s “Teen Wolf.”

“It’s really hard when you’ve done something like ‘Buffy,'” Gellar previously told Den of Geek about returning to the genre. “Because it’s not that I’ve avoided genre, it’s just that I can’t top that. So it has to be either something that’s so different or equally good [as ‘Buffy’], or all of those things have to sort of come together. I love genre, but it has to fit.”

Gellar went on to tout “Wolf Pack” as “really scary,” adding, “I think that’s the one fun thing that I haven’t really gotten to dip my toe in too much. I did ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer.’ ‘Scream’ is funny. ‘Grudge’ is scary. But I haven’t gotten to tell those fun stories.”

“Wolf Pack” debuts January 26 on Paramount+.