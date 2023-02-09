Sam Neill Joins Annette Bening in Peacock’s Liane Moriarty Series ‘Apples Never Fall’

Sam Neill has joined the Peacock limited series based on the Liane Moriarty novel “Apples Never Fall,” Variety has learned.

Neill will now star in the series alongside previously announced cast member Annette Bening. The show was originally ordered to series at Peacock in February 2022.

Per the official logline, the series “centers on the Delaneys, who from the outside appear to be an enviably contented family. Former tennis coaches Joy (Bening) and Stan (Neill) are parents to four adult children. After decades of marriage, they have finally sold their famed tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives. But after Joy disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents’ marriage and their family history with fresh eyes.”

Neill’s past television credits include shows like “The Twelve,” “Peaky Blinders,” “The Tudors,” and “Reilly, Ace of Spies.” He is primarily known for his films roles, such as playing Dr. Alan Grant in the “Jurassic Park” and “Jurassic World” franchises. He has also starred in films like “Sleeping Dogs,” “Hunt for the Wilderpeople,” “Event Horizon,” “Sweet Country,” and “The Hunt for Red October.”

He is repped by Authentic Talent & Literary Management, CAA, Shanahan Management, and The Artist Partnership.

Melanie Marnich will adapt the book for the screen and will also serve as executive producer and showrunner. David Heyman will executive produce via Heyday Television. Moriarty is also an executive producer along with Albert Page and Jillian Share. Chris Sweeney will executive produce and direct multiple episodes, including the first. Universal International Studios will serve as the studio, while NBCUniversal Global Distribution will distribute the series.