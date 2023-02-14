Sam Esmail’s ‘Metropolis’ Series Adaptation at Apple Casts Briana Middleton in Lead Role

Briana Middleton has been cast in the lead role of Sam Esmail’s Apple series adaptation of the film “Metropolis,” Variety has learned.

The series was originally greenlit at the streamer in March 2022. It is inspired by the 1927 Fritz Lang sci-fi film of the same name, which has been hailed as one of the greatest and most influential films of the silent film era.

Middleton will play the role of Finnie Polito. The announcement of her casting in the series comes days ahead of the Friday launch of the Apple film “Sharper,” in which Middleton also stars. Her other recent credits include the George Clooney film “The Tender Bar.” Her casting in the series marks her first starring television role.

“Metropolis” has been on Esmail’s plate since at least 2016, when it was first reported that he was developing a series adaptation of the film. Exact plot details of the series are being kept under wraps. The film took place in the city of Metropolis. While the city’s wealthy elite enjoyed a lavish life of comfort and ease in penthouses and pleasure gardens, scores of workers labor at dangerous machinery in the bowels of the city to keep everything running. Freder Fredersen, the son of the most powerful man in Metropolis, has an awakening after meeting a young female worker and witnessing a number of workers die in an industrial accident.

Esmail is the writer, director, executive producer, and showrunner on “Metropolis.” He executive produces via Esmail Corp. Chad Hamilton of Anonymous Content also executive produces. UCP will produce, with Esmail currently under an overall deal at the studio.