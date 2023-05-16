SAG Awards Announce 2024 Date for First Netflix Livestream, Will Return to Shrine Auditorium

The Screen Actors Guild Awards has announced a date for its first show on its new home, Netflix: Saturday, February 24, 2024. The 30th annual telecast will be streamed live on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and will return to its longtime home at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall.

Last year’s SAG Awards ran on Netflix’s YouTube page; Netflix struck an 11th hour deal with the kudocast to televise the show (after its deal with TBS/TNT had expired), but too late to put it on the actual streamer in time. Hence, the 2024 edition will mark its live debut on Netflix.

Meanwhile, the SAG Awards returns to the Shrine after having been held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in 2023 and the Barker Hangar in 2022. Before that, it had been held at the Shrine every year from 1997 to 2021.

The SAG Awards also announced eligibility dates and a calendar for the next awards season. Eligible performances must air or premiere between January 1, 2023 and December 31, 2023, to be considered for the 2024 award. Submissions must be sent in at sagawards.org/submissions.

Actors can submit their own performances, or give permission to producers,studios/networks, agents, managers or publicists to do so. Submissions will open on Monday, August 28, 2023, and close on Friday, October 27, 2023.

Nominations for the 30th annual SAG Awards will be announced on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. Here are those key dates:

MONDAY, AUGUST 28, 2023

Submissions Open at sagawards.org/submissions

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27, 2023

Submissions Close at 5 p.m. (PT)

MONDAY, DECEMBER 4, 2023

Nominations Voting Opens

SUNDAY, JANUARY 7, 2024

Nominations Voting Closes at 5 p.m. (PT)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 10, 2024

Nominations Announced

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 17, 2024

Final Voting Opens

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2024

Final Voting Closes at 12 Noon (PT)



SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2024

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Live on Netflix