Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Channel to Produce New ‘ALF’ Content (TV News Roundup)

DATES

Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Channel is partnering with Paul Fusco, the creator of the popular ’80s show “ALF” to create new “ALF” content, premiering Saturday, July 29. The show, which aired from 1986 to 1990, starred the titular character ALF, or “Alien Life Form,” as he lives with a human family in suburbia.

Maximum Effort and Fusco are also partnering with Shout! Studios to produce the new content. Sponsored content will be interspersed throughout “ALF” episodes for various companies including Mint Mobile, Fubo, Hims, MNTN and Ring; dubbed “Maximum Moments,” this sponsored content will feature the titular ALF.

Reynolds said, “At Maximum Effort, we love taking risks and blurring the lines between shows and sponsorship because we believe both can be equally entertaining.” Both “Maximum Moments” and “ALF” episodes can be viewed starting July 29 on Maximum Effort Channel, which is available to watch on Fubo, Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, Plex, Sling Freestream, Tubi, VIDAA, Vizio Watchfree+ and Xumo Play.

TRAILERS

Get ready for Gayle: Peacock has unveiled the trailer for upcoming comedy special “Chris Fleming: Hell.” Best known for his YouTube comedy series “Gayle,” Fleming gets a one-hour segment all to himself in the “hilarious and outlandish” special.

According to Peacock’s official synopsis, “Chris Fleming lights up Dynasty Typewriter as he explores the unique hell of performance anxiety through musical comedy, anecdotes about Phil Collins, and everything in between. His surreal take on the plight of being a live performer is accompanied by absurdist sketches depicting the artist’s journey through Hollywood and the mystical nature of live theater.”

“Chris Fleming: Hell” is set to premiere on August 18. The special was directed by Cat Solen and produced by Morgan Howard and Michaela Ford alongside Jax Media.

EVENTS

The break is over! Warner Bros. Discovery is launching its second annual “Friends Fan Week” starting on July 24. The beloved sitcom is set to celebrate Chandler, Monica, Joey, Rachel, Phoebe and Ross with new products, programming, events and giveaways throughout the week.

Fans of the show can purchase an exclusive collector’s edition “Friends” Polly Pocket compact, a “Friends”-inspired Uno game, or a “Friends” Little People “The Television Series” set or enter to win a free coffee at Central Perk and free tickets to OGX’s The “Friends” Experience.

“Friends” is set to celebrate its 25th anniversary next year, commemorating 10 seasons of Emmy-winning programming and a quarter of a decade of on-screen friendship.

PARTNERSHIPS

ESPAT TV & Studios has partnered with Washington, D.C.’s Office of Cable Television, Film, Music and Entertainment (OCTFME) to develop video game-themed programming, marking a first-of-its-kind government agreement. ESPAT and OCTFME will share a joint D.C.-based space at the former BET Studios.

“The dynamic partnership between OCTFME and ESPAT TV brings an unprecedented level of

excitement to our DCE streaming network, providing diverse immersive media content

opportunities,” said OCTFME director LaToya Foster in a statement. “We are investing in emerging industries partnerships, which include technology and gaming, that not only enhance the entertainment landscape of Washington, D.C., but also contribute to the growth of our local creative economy, which is critical to our mission.”

OCTFME and ESPAT have said that concept programming is already in development and expect to announce further details in the coming months.



*

Latino-owned entertainment company Fuse Media has announced that Fuse+ will now be available on Amazon’s Prime Video. This expands an existing partnership in which viewers could watch Fuse FAST channels including Shades of Black, Backstage, Latino Vibes, and OutTV Proud on Amazon Freevee.

Fuse+ was launched in 2021 and offers more than 500 hours of scripted and unscripted programming, including the DEI-focused series “Made from Scratch,” “Shine True” and “Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce.”

Fuse Media Chairman & CEO Miguel Roggero made a statement regarding the partnership: “To continue our partnership with Amazon bringing Fuse+ to Prime Video subscribers is another testament to Fuse Media’s appeal to young, culturally diverse viewers eager for vibrant, authentic representations of their own lives on any screen they watch.”



