Ryan Murphy Denies Allegations That ‘American Horror Story’ Crew Will Be ‘Blackballed’ if They Don’t Cross Picket Lines

As WGA pickets continue to mobilize at the remaining TV shows in both New York and Los Angeles, at least one Ryan Murphy-produced show was the focus of striking writers’ efforts on Wednesday: “American Horror Story: Delicate.” The show is currently shooting on 52nd street in Manhattan, according to several WGA East member Twitter feeds — including one person who posted video of star Kim Kardashian entering the production.

“It doesn’t appear that @KimKardashian is a friend of the labor movement. She just now crossed our picket line to work on Ryan Murphy’s @AHSFX Hamptons, shooting here on 52nd in NYC,” wrote “The Blacklist” exec producer and WGA strike captain T Cooper on his Twitter account.

Cooper’s Tweet came hours after former “Law & Order: SVU” exec producer (and WGA strike captain) Warren Leight also alleged that “American Horror Story” crewmembers had told them that “they’ll be blackballed in Murphy-land” if they respect the picket and don’t cross the line. (In early May, it was reported that production on “AHS” had been delayed or temporarily halted at Silvercup Studios due to WGA pickets.)

A spokesperson for Murphy, however, called Leight’s allegations “absolute nonsense. Categorically false.” Leight later removed the original Tweet, but has retweeted others’ reactions to it, as well as Cooper’s report from outside the “AHS” set.

Three Ryan Murphy-produced shows are still in production amid the ongoing writers’ strike.

Besides “American Horror Story” Season 12, “American Horror Stories” Season 3 and “American Sports Story” Season 1 are all in various stages of production across New York and New Jersey.

The three shows are some of the last remaining scripted series in production on the East Coast as the Writers Guild of America (WGA) has targeted such productions with pickets that have successfully shut down multiple shows. Recent examples include the Disney+ series “Daredevil” and the Max-DC series “Penguin.” Both of those shows have paused production until the strike concludes, as have many others.

“American Horror Story” remains a cornerstone of FX programming even this late in its run. The show was renewed through Season 13 back in 2020. It was previously reported that Kim Kardashian is set to appear in Season 12.

“American Horror Stories” aired its first season back in 2021 and its second in 2022. Unlike “American Horror Story,” the series is an episodic anthology featuring a wide range of guest stars in each episode like Matt Bomer, Max Greenfield, Billie Lourd, Rhenzy Feliz, , Adrienne Barbeau, and Bella Thorne.

“American Sports Story” was picked up at FX in 2021. The first season will focus on the case of former NFL player and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez.

It was recently reported that Murphy is set to exit his rich Netflix overall deal upon its conclusion and will return to his former home at 20th Television. The return will reunite him with his longtime collaborator Dana Walden, now the co-chairman of Disney Entertainment, as well as FX boss John Landgraf.

Murphy’s 20th TV projects have remained active and popular even during his time at Netflix. He currently has both “9-1-1” and “9-1-1: Lone Star,” which bother previously aired on Fox before the former moved to ABC for the upcoming season. He has also released four seasons of “American Horror Story” on FX since coming to Netflix, as well as the two seasons “American Horror Stories.” He also has the “American Crime Story” franchise and upcoming shows “American Love Story” and “American Sports Story.”