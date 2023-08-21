Ryan Gosling Belts Out ‘I’m Just Ken,’ Makes Greta Gerwig Laugh in Behind-the-Scenes ‘Barbie’ Rehearsal Video

Ryan Gosling showed off his singing and dancing chops in “Barbie” with its musical centerpiece, “I’m Just Ken.” Now, fans of the Greta Gerwig blockbuster can watch behind-the-scenes footage of Gosling rehearsing the epic pop number alongside his Ken co-stars including Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa.

In the four-minute featurette, Gosling goes through the various stages of rehearsal as he makes Gerwig burst out laughing as he strips off his white fur coat. The video intercuts clips of Gosling practicing his moves in sweatpants and a backwards hat in a dance studio with footage from the finished film.

The video also features footage of Gosling playing drums on the track, various Kens contributing backup vocals and Guns N’ Roses axeman Slash recording its guitar solo.

After the release of “Barbie,” “I’m Just Ken” became a viral phenomenon, dominating TikTok and landing Gosling his first appearance on the Billboard charts, debuting at No. 87. on the Hot 100, No. 4 on Hot Rock Songs and No. 5 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs. The song nabbed 5.2 million U.S. streams in its first week.

“Barbie” has broken all kinds of box office records in its first month of theatrical release. It recently surpassed Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight” as Warner Bros.’ highest-grossing domestic release in history, with over $537 million in the U.S. and Canada. Plus, the Margot Robbie-starring fantasy comedy has collected nearly $1.3 billion globally and was the No. 1 movie for four consecutive weeks. It’s on track to jump over Universal and Illumination’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” as the highest-grossing movie of 2023.

Watch the full behind-the-scenes video below.