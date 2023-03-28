Ryan Coogler to Develop ‘X-Files’ Reboot, Chris Carter Says

Ryan Coogler is developing a new take on “The X-Files.”

Original series creator Chris Carter made the revelation during an interview with “On The Coast with Gloria Macarenko” to celebrate the 30th anniversary of “The X-Files.” During the interview, Carter said, “I just spoke to a young man, Ryan Coogler, who is going to remount ‘The X-Files’ with a diverse cast. So he’s got his work cut out for him, because we covered so much territory.”

Reps for Coogler did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment. 20th Television, the studio behind the original series, declined to comment.

As the project is in its very early stages, there is no word on what network or platform on which it would air. More than likely, though, it would air on Hulu rather than “The X-Files'” original network home, Fox, as Fox and 20th TV are no longer part of the same company following Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox. To that point, there are currently revivals of the Fox shows “Futurama” and “King of the Hill” set up at Hulu.

“The X-Files” originally aired on Fox from 1993-2001 before being revived at the network for two more seasons in 2016 and 2018.

Coogler would be developing the project under his five-year overall deal with Walt Disney Television, of with 20th TV is a part. Coogler is best known for writing and directing the two “Black Panther” films for Marvel as well as for his work on the three “Creed” films with Michael B. Jordan. Coogler also wrote and directed the critically-acclaimed feature “Fruitvale Station,” which also starred Jordan. As a producer, his credits include “Judas and the Black Messiah” and “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”