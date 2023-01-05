Ruth Negga to Star Opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in ‘Presumed Innocent’ at Apple TV+

Ruth Negga has been cast in “Presumed Innocent,” the upcoming limited series at Apple TV+ from David E. Kelley and J.J. Abrams. She is set to star opposite Jake Gyllenhaal, who is in final talks to lead the series.

Based on Scott Turow’s 1987 novel of the same name, “Presumed Innocent” tells the story of a horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office when one of its own, Rusty Sabich (Gyllenhaal), is suspected of the crime. The series explores obsession, sex, politics and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together.

Negga will play Rusty’s wife, Barbara Sabich. Barbara is an artist, gallerist and mother whose life is upended when her husband is accused of murdering his mistress. She fights for her family as she tends to her broken heart and broken marriage, and contends with her husband’s highly publicized trial.

More to come…