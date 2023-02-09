‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Alyssa Edwards Returns as World of Wonder Unveils New WOW Presents Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Drag queen Alyssa Edwards is back in “Alyssa’s Secret — The Reboot.”

The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 5 contestant’s return is part of World of Wonder’s 2023 slate of original content for their SVOD service, WOW Presents Plus.

“Alyssa’s Secret,” which first began airing 10 years ago on the WOW Presents YouTube channel, is returning to WOW Presents Plus after four years. Since its inception, the series has been a fan-favorite as the charm of Season 5 breakout Alyssa Edwards has captivated viewers. With “Alyssa’s Secret – The Reboot,” Alyssa will be spilling tea and popping tongues alongside a sparkling lineup of guests in a fresh take on the original series. “Alyssa’s Secret – The Reboot” premieres exclusively on WOW Presents Plus on April 26.

Additional titles include brand-new originals and new seasons of beloved series.

Originals include “Click Boys,” a revealing docuseries exposing the real-life triumphs and struggles of today’s biggest LGBTQIA OnlyFans entertainers, and “Keeping Up With Krystal Versace,” which follows the “RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.” Season 3 winner’s post-“Drag Race” life.

“UNHhhh” returns this spring for an eighth season on March 15, which will celebrate the series’ 200th episode. Also coming to the platform this spring is the premieres of “Drag Race Belgium” and “Drag Race Sweden.”

See below for all the World of Wonder programs coming this year.

“Kerri Kares” — Jan. 25

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 14 Queen Kerri Colby talks candidly about numerous topics including confidence, relationships, transitioning, coming out and self-care. Kerri and her celebrity guests dish out advice with a sense of humor. We’re all ears!

Cast (and guests): Kerri Colby, Arisce Wanzer, Ongina, Mayhem Miller, Silky Nutmeg Ganache.

“Why R Humans?” — Feb. 1.

From the editors of “UNHhhh,” “Why R Humans?” follows robots in a post-apocalyptic world who piece together the mysteries of 21st-century human existence.

Cast (and guests): Ron Hill, Jeff Macubbin, Trixie Mattel, Katya Zamolodchikova, Ts Madison, Dean Sharpe, Sophia Zolan, Tia Kofi, Rock M Sakura, Dustin Mulligan

“Manhattan Cable” — Feb. 10

Drag queen Love Connie hosts “Manhattan Cable,” an iconic series produced by World of Wonder in the early ’90s. Manhattan Cable collects the wildest clips from New York’s public access and takes us back to a time when New York was dirty, filthy and oh so fun!

Cast (and guests): Love Connie, RuPaul, Laurie Pike, Cindy Adams, Ed Koch, Al Sharpton, Quentin Crisp, Sandra Bernhard.

“Drag Race Sverige” and “Drag Race Sverige: Untucked” — Feb. 4

“Drag Race Belgique” — Feb. 16

“Click Boys” — Feb. 27

This docuseries follows today’s biggest LGBTQIA entertainers who make their income through the internet subscription service OnlyFans. We peek behind the curtain to see the triumphs, struggles and personal lives of our “Click Boys.”

Cast (and guests): Matthew Camp, Lance Charger, Brock Banks, Noah Way, Ty Mitchell, Kyle Kakes

“UNHhhh” Season 8 — March 15

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 7 queens Katya Zamolodchikova and Trixie Mattel star.

‘UNHhhh’ is a show about nothing, and yet it’s about everything. Because it’s their show and not yours. Welcome to the eighth season!

“Keeping up With Krystal Versace” — April 10

“Drag Race U.K.” Season 3 winner Krystal Versace is mounting her own live show and she is bringing her drag family with her. This six-part docuseries takes you behind the scenes as Krystal navigates her busy touring life with the demands of her ambitious drag family and the pressure of putting together a sold-out solo show called “The Next World”. Being the youngest winner in Drag Race history isn’t easy, but Krystal Versace is thriving and ready to rule the world!

“Alyssa’s Secret — The Reboot” — April 26.

“Alyssa’s Secret — The Reboot” is a series featuring Edwards. In each episode, she spills the tea on an array of topics. All series will premiere exclusively on the streamer of all things drag, WOW Presents Plus.

Subscribe via: https://www.wowpresentsplus.com/. New subscribers can use code “LOVER” for 20% off their first month of WOW Presents Plus.

Watch the trailer for “Alyssa’s Secret — The Reboot” below.