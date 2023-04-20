‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Reveals Season 8 Cast

Start your engines. Fan-favorites are coming back to the werk room.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” returns for its eighth season starting May 12, debuting with two episodes on Paramount+.

Twelve queens will return and sashay back into the werk room, where they will compete for a spot in the coveted “Drag Race Hall of Fame” along with a grand cash prize of $200,000.

The queens were unveiled via a special announcement on YouTube.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked” will also be available to stream on Paramount+, bringing audiences backstage as the queens wait to see who has been eliminated and who has made it one step closer to the Hall of Fame.

Meet the 12 queens who will be competing for the crown:

Alexis Michelle (Season 9)

New York City’s Alexis Michelle competed in Season 9 of “Drag Race” and made it to the top 5. She’s a Broadway baby who sings and dances and is ready to take to the stage for an encore. Alexis won the Snatch Game challenge in Episode 6 for her memorable portrayal of Liza Minnelli.

Darienne Lake (Season 6)

Darienne Lake has just released her special “Altered Boy.” The comedy queen from Season 6 is hoping to make a splash on “All-Stars” after landing in fourth place.

Heidi N Closet (Season 12)

Season 12’s Miss Congeniality is back to snatch the “All Stars” crown. Previously winning one challenge, she is ready to prove that she’s got the ssssoft and ssssupple star power to take her all the way to the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Jaymes Mansfield (Season 9)

Another Season 9 queen, Jaymes Mansfield makes a play for the “All Stars” crown in bringing classic showbiz sparkle to the game. She played Delia Von Whitewoman in the 2021 film “The Bitch Who Stole Christmas,” and launched her own wig line.

Jessica Wild (Season 2)

Jessica Wild returns from Season 2 after being eliminated in Episode 7. Who can forget her wild Snatch Game impersonation of RuPaul? Jessica Wild is the original golden child.

Jimbo (Canada’s Drag Race Season 1, U.K. vs. the World Season 1)

Jimbo is an exception this season as the only queen not to have appeared on the main “Drag Race” show. Jimbo first appeared on “Canada’s Drag Race.” This fan favorite won the Snatch Game for her take on Joan Rivers, later appearing on the first season of “U.K. vs. the World.”

Kahanna Montrese (Season 11)

Since being eliminated in Episode 2 of Season 11, this queen has been playing to audiences in Las Vegas. Montrese made her way to the Flamingo Hotel to perform in “RuPaul’s Drag Race Live.”

Kandy Muse (Season 13)

Kandy Muse is a survivor. Dare we forget how she won three lip syncs? “Don’t play with my emotions ho. Thank you so much,” Kandy told the mother of drag queens, RuPaul, after she was saved from going home. She’s back and ready to see her name in the Drag Race Hall of Fame… and get that Anastacia of Beverly Hills makeup sponsorship.

LaLa Ri (Season 13)

Season 13’s fierce fan favorite is hoping to make it to the finish line this time. She collected the Golden Bootee and became her season’s Lip-Sync Assassin and Miss Congeniality, but there’s one spot she still wants, and that’s her place in “Drag Race” her-story.

Monica Beverly Hillz (Season 5)

Monica Beverly Hillz made her-story in Season 5 when she shared her truth by becoming the second contestant to come out as a transgender woman on the main stage.

Mrs. Kasha Davis (Season 7)

Reading is fundamental. The Drag Story Hour queen is ready to read queens for filth as Mrs. Kasha Davis looks to win a maxi challenge or 10.

Naysha Lopez (Season 8)

“Hola. The beauty is here.” Naysha Lopez left the show far too early for some — she was one of the first queens eliminated. But at long last, the former Miss Continental makes her “Drag Race” return.