‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Former Champ Bianca Del Rio Returns to Host ‘The Pit Stop’ (EXCLUSIVE)

She’s back!

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 6 winner Bianca Del Rio will return to host the “All Stars” Season 8 weekly recap series “The Pit Stop.”

Each week, Del Rio and her guest will recap and review the most recent episode of “All Stars” Season 8, which begins streaming on May 12 exclusively on Paramount+. New episodes of “The Pit Stop” will premiere Saturdays on the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” YouTube channel.

“Like a bad rash… I’m baaaack! The greatest thing about a new season of ‘All Stars’ is I don’t have to compete but get to judge all of them by hosting ‘The Pit Stop,'” Del Rio said in a statement to Variety.

Fan-favorites Alaska (“All Stars” Season 2 winner, Season 5), Kylie Sonique Love (“All Stars” Season 6 winner, Season 2), Sugar & Spice (“Drag Race” Season 15), Mistress Isabelle Brooks (“Drag Race” Season 15), Kornbread (“Drag Race” Season 14) and Peppermint (“Drag Race” Season 9) are among the first round of confirmed guests set to appear in the upcoming season.

Among the queens returning to compete for a spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame”’ along with a cash prize of $200,000 are Alexis Michelle, Darienne Lake, Heidi N Closet, Jaymes Mansfield, Jessica Wild, Jimbo, Kahanna Montrese, Kandy Muse, LaLa Ri, Monica Beverly Hillz, Mrs. Kasha Davis and Naysha Lopez.

Maude Apatow, Brandon Boyd, Zooey Deschanel, Thom Filicia, Javicia Leslie, Idina Menzel, Ego Nwodim, Matt Rogers, Adam Shankman, JoJo Siwa, Robin Thede and Bowen Yang have been named as guest judges set to appear alongside resident judges Michelle Visage, Ross Matthews, Ts Madison and Carson Kressley.