Rudy Valdez’s Bluff Road Films Signs Overall Deal With Imagine Documentaries (EXCLUSIVE)

Rudy Valdez has entered into an overall unscripted deal with Imagine Documentaries, Variety has learned.

Under the agreement, Valdez will develop, direct and executive produce new nonfiction projects for the studio through his Bluff Road Films banner.

The two time Emmy Award-winning filmmaker started his career as a camera operator on the Peabody Award-winning, Sundance series “Brick City” and went on to direct his passion project on HBO’s “The Sentence.” Shot and directed by Valdez over the course of a decade, this feature documentary tells the very personal story of his sister’s plight in the criminal justice system, while tackling subjects like mandatory minimums and sentencing reform.

“It has been wonderful to work with Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, and the entire Imagine Documentaries team through the years,” said Valdez. “They have entrusted me with telling a variety of stories and have always supported my vision and approach. This new partnership will allow us to continue to create inspiring projects together and for me to expand, not only in the stories that I am able to tell, but also in my efforts to create a platform that fosters new voices. Along with this new deal, I’m excited to announce the launch of my production company, Bluff Road Films. Steered by an intimate storytelling approach, my team and I will aim to amplify unheard voices. Having the support of Imagine as we ramp up our efforts and take on new projects is invaluable.”

His most recent projects include Sony Pictures Classic’s “Carlos” and “Choir” on Disney+. Both projects are produced by Imagine Entertainment and will premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Festival. “Carlos,” the definitive feature documentary of Carlos Santana, follows the artist’s lifelong journey from 14-year-old street musician to 10-time Grammy winning global sensation. “Choir” is a six-part docuseries, following the Detroit Youth Choir after their star turn on “America’s Got Talent.”

“As longtime collaborators of the extraordinary Rudy Valdez, Imagine is thrilled to formalize our unique creative partnership with Rudy and further bolster his prolific documentary impact,” said Sara Bernstein, president of Imagine Documentaries.

Valdez is repped by CAA.