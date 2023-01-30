Royal Rumble 2023 Nets Record-Breaking $7.7 Million Gate for WWE

WWE’s 2023 Royal Rumble has broken the annual pay-per-view’s records for the live event gate and viewership, the sports entertainment giant announced Monday.

The Royal Rumble, emanating from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX, took in $7.7 million on Saturday night. That is up approximately 57% over the previous record, which was set by the 2017 Royal Rumble with $4.9 million.

Per WWE, the event was also up 52% in viewership from the previous record in 2022. The company also claims merchandise sales were up 135% from the 2022 record, while sponsorship was up nearly 200% compared to 2022.

The 2023 Royal Rumble featured a number of notable moments, including Gunther setting a new record for longest time in a men’s Royal Rumble battle royal match at over one hour, 11 minutes. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan set a new record for longest time in a women’s Royal Rumble battle royal at just over one hour, one minute. Cody Rhodes made his long-anticipated return in the men’s battle royal, entering at number 30 and eliminating Gunther, giving Rhodes a shot at a world championship at WrestleMania.

Elsewhere at this year’s Rumble, Bray Wyatt had his first televised match in nearly two years, defeating LA Knight in the Mtn Dew Pitch Black match. Bianca Belair defeated Alexa Bliss to retain the Raw Women’s championship, and Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal championship.

(Pictured: Cody Rhodes)

