Ronny Chieng Comedy Pilot About Brooklyn Nets Not Moving Forward at Hulu

Ronny Chieng’s Hulu comedy pilot is not being picked up to series at the streaming service, Variety has learned.

The untitled pilot saw Chieng star the newly-hired general manager of the Brooklyn Nets. It was inspired by real-life Nets owner Joe Tsai. Variety exclusively reported the pilot was in the works in May 2022.

Little was announced about the pilot beyond the initial report, but sources say Chieng co-wrote the pilot with Jon Pollack. Both also served as executive producers along with Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan, and Hannah Pham. Greg Mottola directed the pilot. 20th Television was the studio, with Mar and Kasdan under an overall deal at 20th TV via The Detective Agency. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, 20th TV and the producers plan to shop the project to other outlets.

Chieng remains in business with Hulu, however, as he is set for a series regular role in the upcoming series “Interior Chinatown.” The series is based on the book of the same name by Charles Yu with Jimmy O. Yang set for the lead role of Willis Wu. Chieng will star as Fatty Choi, Willis’ best friend.

Chieng is an accomplished stand up comedian, whose most recent special debuted on Netflix in April 2022. He is currently a senior correspondent on “The Daily Show.” As an actor, Chieng is known for co-creating and starring in the ABC Australia sitcom “Ronny Chieng: International Student” as well as for appearances on shows like “Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.” and “Young Rock.” He most recently appeared in the Hulu comedy series “History of the World Part II.” In film, he starred in the blockbuster “Crazy Rich Asians” as well as “Godzilla vs. Kong” and Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” among others.