Ron Cephas Jones Remembered by ‘This Is Us’ Cast, Octavia Spencer and More: ‘He Was Pure Magic’

“This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman and several cast members of the drama series are paying tribute to Ron Cephas Jones, who died Saturday at age 66 due to a long-standing pulmonary issue.

“A massive loss. Ron was the best of the best – on-screen, on stage, and in real life,” Fogelman wrote in a statement on X/Twitter. “The coolest. The easiest hang and laugh. And my God: what an actor. I don’t think I ever changed a single take of his in a cut… because everything he did was perfect…”

Jones was best known for his role as William Hill in the NBC series “This Is Us.” The role landed him a total of four Emmy nominations, two of which he won for outstanding guest actor in a drama series in 2018 and 2020. He became one half of the first-ever father-daughter duo to win Emmys in the same year after his daughter, Jasmine, won for outstanding performance in a short form comedy or drama series in 2020.

Mandy Moore, who starred as Rebecca Pearson alongside Jones’ William Hill in “This Is Us,” posted a tribute to Instagram on Saturday, writing, “Getting to know and work with Ron on the wild ride of ‘This Is Us’ was the greatest gift – he was pure magic as a human and an artist…I will treasure all of the moments forever.”

Moore raved about Jones tenacity as an actor during an interview with Variety alongside director Ken Olin. They remembered working with Jones on a crucial scene during “This Is Us’s” final season. “You needed it to be done with the appropriate amount of gravitas,” Olin explained. “Both Dan and myself, if there’s anything that we’re a little allergic to it’s self-seriousness. So how do you do that in a way that feels honest and feels truthful and feels sincere but doesn’t feel overly momentous or doesn’t feel pompous. And there’s nothing about Ron Cephas Jones that’s pompous or stuffy.”

“This Is Us’s” production company 20th television released a statement that read: “Ron touched millions through his brilliant Emmy-winning work on ‘This Is Us,’ and his beautiful portrayal of William Hill. He loved everyone he worked with in a deeply profound way, and he made certain that they knew it. His unbelievable talent was matched only by his kindness. He will be missed by all fortunate enough to call him a colleague and friend, and we send our sincere condolences to his family and friends.”

Sterling K. Brown, who played William’s biological son Randall on “This Is Us,” shared a post to Instagram remembering his co-star. “Life imitated art today, and one of the most wonderful people the world has ever seen is no longer with us. [Jones] has passed away, and the world is a little less bright. Brother, you are loved. And you will be missed. Keep them laughing in the next phase of existence, and I’ll see you when I get there.”

“This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz wrote, “Ron, thank you for brightening every room you walked into. I’ll never forget and have been changed by your kind heart, amazing spirit, immeasurable talent and beautiful smile. May your transition be full of light and peace. Sending all of my love to Jasmine & his loved ones during this time. You are truly the coolest cat.”

Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer, who starred in “Truth Be Told” with Jones, shared her condolences, writing, “I’m heartbroken to lose my dear friend and colleague Ron Cephas Jones. Ron was an incredibly talented actor and, most importantly, a wonderfully kind human being. Every day on set with Ron was a good day. I’m sending all my love to his daughter Jasmine, family, friends and fans.”

Read more tributes below.