Roku Expands Slate of Spanish Originals, Including Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Un Millón de Gracias’

Roku expanded its slate of Spanish originals, adding six new unscripted series from Latino voices and creatives including Jennifer Lopez, Juanpa Zurita and Jaime Camil.

The six new original series — “Carpe DM with Juanpa,” “Desde la Raíz,” “Serenata De Las Estrellas,” “La Divina Comida,” “Batalla en Abuela’s Kitchen,” “Un Millón de Gracias”— feature stars including Wilmer Valderrama, Belinda, Sofia Reyes and Michael Peña.

“The deep engagement we have seen within the Spanish-language content category on The Roku Channel in the U.S., as well as the exceptional growth of the service in Mexico, are all signs of the strong appetite for free ad-supported streaming amongst Spanish-speaking and bilingual audiences,” said David Eilenberg, head of content, Roku Media. “We’re committed to delivering high-quality, culturally relevant original programming to tens of millions of viewers, and we are thrilled to welcome such an exceptional new group of on-camera and off-camera creative voices to our Roku Originals lineup.”

See below for Roku’s slate of Spanish originals.

“Un Millón de Gracias”

Executive produced by Jennifer Lopez, “Un Millón de Gracias’” third season will be shot entirely in Spanish for the first time. The series returns with 10 celebrities — Chiquis, Gina Torres, Jaime Camil, Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, Lauren Jauregui, Michael Peña, Michelle Rodriguez, Pau Gasol, Sofia Reyes, Wilmer Valderrama — who will each give away $100,000 to someone who has inspired them. But the recipients must give half away to someone they’re grateful for, and continue the chain of kindness. The 10-episode series is executive produced by Lopez, Rhett Bachner, Brien Meagher, Aliyah Silverstein, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Larry Del Sant and showrunner Alex Davies. The series will air on August 11 on The Roku Channel in the U.S. and at a later date in Mexico.

“Carpe DM with Juanpa”

Mexican actor Juanpa Zurita invites audiences to join him as he faces challenges that push his body and mind to the limit as he steps outside of his comfort zone and treks across the U.S. The bilingual series will have six episodes. “Carpe DM with Juanpa” is executive produced by Eric Day, Mark Koops, Sarah Davies, Brenda Tubilla, Dave Lingwood and Zurita.

“Desde la Raíz”

In this four part docu-series, actor Jaime Camil (“Jane the Virgin”) will explore origins and meaning of Mexican products like coffee, chile, corn, and mezcal. Camil describes the series as “a love letter to México and some of the country’s richest heritage and legendary commodities.” “Desde la Raíz” is produced and directed by Paulina Gamiz and Gus Sánchez, with Ray Jimenez and Camil serving as executive producers.

“Serenata De Las Estrellas”

Hosted by Julissa Bermudez, “Serenata De Las Estrellas” enlists Latin musicians, Chiquis, Snow Tha Product, Los Lobos and Ozomatli to surprise participants with a performance and a life-changing gift. The four-episode series is executive produced by Greice Santo, RJ Cipriani, Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, Jared Morell, Jordan Barrow and showrunner Gil Lopez.

“La Divina Comida”

“La Divina Comida” is a 16 episode series featuring Latin celebrities who open their homes to fellow celebrities and face off to prove who is the best dinner party host. The winner will be judged on their culinary skills as well as their hosting skills. Featured celebrity dinner party hosts include Alex Lora, Belinda, Carlos Gatica, Dulce María, Emmanuel, Erik Rubín, Faisy, Itatí Cantoral, José Ángel Bichir, Karol Sevilla, Manu Nna, Margarita The Cumbia Goddess, María León, Michelle Rodríguez, Rafa Márquez and Verónica Toussaint.

“Batalla en Abuela’s Kitchen”

Hosted by Colombian influencer Mario Ruiz, “Batalla en Abuela’s Kitchen” is a cooking competition show that challenges Gen-Z chefs to develop twist on traditional Latin dishes. In each episode, three young chefs face off against each other before the final two contestants compete against an experienced Abuela chef. The featured Abuela chefs include Carla Dawkins from Panama, Eneida Mascetti from Puerto Rico and Patty Lavalle from Mexico. The competing chefs are judged by Chef Margarita Bernal, Chef Adolfo Cavalie and Chef Octavio Ortega. Executive produced by Mari Urdaneta, Liliana Moyano, Luis Balaguer and showrunner Moira Noriega. The series will air on June 9 on The Roku Channel in both the U.S. and Mexico.