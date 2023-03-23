Robin Thede Enters Development on HBO Comedy Series ‘Disengagement’

Robin Thede, creator and star of “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” has set a new comedy series for development at HBO.

The half-hour project is titled “Disengagement,” and centers on the prestigious Cole family after a very public and embarrassing business implosion shatters their perfect Midwest image. Per the logline, it was just an image, because behind closed doors, even their dysfunction has dysfunction, proving family is the ultimate pyramid scheme.

Thede serves as writer and executive producer of the series, which she is developing via the overall deal she signed with HBO in 2022. Meghan Cheek produces on behalf of For Better or Words, Inc.

Thede began her career performing sketch comedy and went on to write for programs like the BET Awards and the NAACP Image Awards. When she joined the staff of “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore,” she became the first Black women ever to serve as head writer of a late night series. Thede then created “The Rundown with Robin Thede,” which ran for one season on BET.

She then went on to create “A Black Lady Sketch Show” for HBO, which premiered in 2019 to wide acclaim. For the last three years in a row, the series has been “Saturday Night Live’s” only rival in the Emmys’ variety sketch series race. Alongside Thede, cast members have included Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis, Quinta Brunson, Skye Townsend, Laci Mosley, DaMya Gurley, Tamara Jade and Angel Laketa Moore. Season 4 premieres on April 14.

Thede is repped by WME and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.