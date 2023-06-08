Robert De Niro Netflix Series ‘Zero Day’ Shuts Down Production Amid Writers’ Strike

The Netflix series “Zero Day,” which marks Robert De Niro’s first regular television role, has shut down production, Variety has learned from sources.

The series had recently begun production in New York but is now on hold amid the ongoing writers’ strike. There is currently no set date for work to resume on the show.

Netflix declined to comment.

Variety exclusively reported that the show was ordered to series at Netflix back in March. Per the official logline, “Zero Day” “asks the question on everyone’s mind — how do we find truth in a world in crisis, one seemingly being torn apart by forces outside our control? And in an era rife with conspiracy theory and subterfuge, how much of those forces are products of our own doing, perhaps even of our own imagining?”

Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen, and Connie Britton all joined De Niro in the series back in April.

Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim created the series along with Pulitzer Prize winner Michael S. Schmidt, with Newman and Oppenheim serving as writers and executive producers. Newman executive produces via Grand Electric Productions. Schmidt also executive produces, with De Niro executive producing in addition to starring. Lesli Linka Glatter serves as director and executive producer, with Jonathan Glickman of Panoramic Media Co. also executive producing. Newman and his Grand Electric production company are currently under an overall deal at Netflix.

This is the latest production to be impacted by the continuing labor issues in Hollywood. The WGA has been on strike since the beginning of May as they seek a new deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). SAG-AFTRA recently held a strike authorization vote, with nearly 98% of those voting approving a strike if a new deal with the AMPTP is not reached by the end of this month. The national board of the DGA, of which Glatter is the president, has tentatively approved a new three-year deal with the studios as of June 6. That deal will now be sent for a ratification vote to DGA members.