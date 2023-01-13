‘Riverdale,’ ‘Nancy Drew’ Final Season Premiere Dates Set at CW

The CW has set the premiere dates for the final seasons of fan-favorite shows “Riverdale” and “Nancy Drew.”

“Riverdale” Season 7 will debut on March 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, while “Nancy Drew” Season 4 will launch on May 31 at 8 p.m. Both shows will air their series finales on Aug. 23, with “Nancy Drew” airing first at 8 p.m., followed by “Riverdale” at 9 p.m.

“’Riverdale’ and ‘Nancy Drew’ are two beloved CW series with some of the most passionate and dedicated fans in all of television, and these final seasons are true gifts to them,” said Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment at The CW Network. “As we prepare to say farewell to these iconic characters, there are still plenty of surprises and shocking twists packed into both series as they conclude at the top of their game.”

In “Riverdale” Season 7, Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) attempts to return to the present-day with the help of Tabitha Tate (Erinn Westbrook) after finding himself trapped in the 1950s at the end of last season.

The new episodes of “Nancy Drew” will follow Nancy (Kennedy McMann) as she investigates the disappearance of several corpses from Horseshoe Bay’s cemetery. The stakes continue to raise as Nancy is soon confronted by the ramifications of her efforts to protect her hometown.

“The Flash” will also commence its ninth and final season Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. and will continue to air new episodes in the same Wednesday time slot each week.