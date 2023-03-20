‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 2 Adds Ciarán Hinds, Rory Kinnear and Tanya Moodie

Middle-earth has a few new residents. Ciarán Hinds, Rory Kinnear and Tanya Moodie have joined the cast of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” ahead of the series’ second season, Prime Video announced Monday morning.

Hinds, Kinnear and Moodie will feature in recurring roles through the upcoming season, which is currently in production in the United Kingdom. Hinds is an Irish actor, while Kinnear and Moodie are both British. Details regarding their characters remain under wraps.

Hinds, Kinnear and Moodie join an already expansive cast on the series, adapted from the works of J.R.R. Tolkien. “The Rings of Power” featured 23 series regulars during its first season, playing elves, ents, dwarves, harfoots, orcs and humans.

The trio of new additions also follows a crop of already announced cast members, which included Oliver Alvin-Wilson, Stuart Bowman, Gavi Singh Chera, William Chubb, Kevin Eldon, Will Keen, Selina Lo, Calam Lynch, Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen “Zates” Atour, Ben Daniels, Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle and Nicholas Woodeson.

The first season of “The Rings of Power” concluded its eight-episode run in Oct. 2022. The second season is reportedly expected to release in 2024.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” continues to be led by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, who serve as executive producers and showrunners. Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill and Gennifer Hutchison also executive produce. Charlotte Brandstrom is co-executive producer, while Kate Hazell and Helen Shang are producers. Andrew Lee, Matthew Penry-Davey, and Clare Buxton are co-producers.