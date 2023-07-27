‘Righteous Gemstones’ Renewed for Season 4 at HBO

“The Righteous Gemstones” has been renewed for Season 4 at HBO.

The renewal announcement comes ahead of the Season 3 finale, which will air on July 30 on HBO and Max. Per HBO, the third season is averaging 4.9 million viewers per episode across linear and streaming.

The comedy series tells the story of the titular Gemstone family, who are world-famous televangelists. Per the official logline, “When the spoiled Gemstone children finally get their wish to take control of the Church, they discover leadership is harder than they imagined and that their extravagant lifestyle comes with a heavy price.”

“Get ready for more of the hilarious adrenaline ride that is ‘The Righteous Gemstones,'” said Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO Programming and head of HBO & Max comedy series. “As this truly biblical season comes to a close on Sunday night, I am delighted to announce that we are picking up a fourth season.”

The series stars: Danny McBride, Adam Devine, John Goodman, Edi Patterson, Cassidy Freeman, Tim Baltz, Tony Cavalero, Greg Alan Williams, Skyler Gisondo, Walton Goggins, Jennifer Nettles, James DuMont, Jody Hill, Troy Anthony Hogan, Valyn Hall, Kelton DuMont, Gavin Munn, Steve Zahn, Stephen Dorff, Shea Whigham, Kristen Johnston, Lukas Haas, Robert Oberst, Stephen Schneider, Iliza Shlesinger, Sturgill Simpson, and Casey Wilson.

McBride wrote and created the series. He also executive produces along with Hill and David Gordon Green, with all three also directing episodes of the series. John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and Brandon James also executive produce, with Jonathan Watson co-executive producing. David Brightbill serves as producer, with Kevin Barnett, Patterson, and Chris Pappas serving as consulting producers.