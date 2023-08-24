‘Rick and Morty’ Season 7 Gets Release Date; Justin Roiland’s Replacement Not Revealed Yet

“Rick and Morty” has set its Season 7 return on Adult Swim, but has yet to announce who will replace the show’s lead voice actor and co-creator Justin Roiland since his removal from the network back in January.

The adult animated sci-fi series’ seventh season premieres Oct. 15 at 11 p.m.

Adult Swim made the decision to sever ties with Roiland, who voices the show’s titular characters, after domestic violence charges arose against him. The move to drop Roiland, who began creating “Rick and Morty” alongside Dan Harmon back in 2012, left the animated mad scientist and grandson duo voiceless. Back in July, “Rick and Morty” EP Steven Levy told fans that the recasting process was nearing completion.

“We are closing in on the end of our process of the recast, but I do want to say it’s gonna be great,” Levy said at the 2023 San Diego Comic Con. “It’s sound-alikes,” he said in response to a fan question about the new voices. “The characters are the same characters. No change.”

Hulu followed suit earlier this year, dropping Roiland from his two series “Solar Opposites and “Koala Man” due to the domestic violence charges. But in March, prior to Roiland’s second pre-trial, the charges against him were dismissed. A statement from the Orange County District Attorney’s office revealed that Roiland was cleared due to “insufficient evidence” needed to “prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Following the announcement of the case dismissal, Roiland made a statement to Twitter, writing: “I have always known that these claims were false… I’m still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process.” He added, “I’m determined to move forward and focus both on my creative projects and restoring my good name.”

Still, “Rick and Morty” endures with 10 new episodes in its upcoming season. “It’s happening,” said Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, in a statement. “Thanks to the talent of the entire show team, we can all enjoy 10 new episodes that yet again raise the bar for comedy and animation. This season proves that the geniuses at work on ‘Rick and Morty’ are just getting started.”