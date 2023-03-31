Richard Roxburgh, Rebecca Gibney Star in ‘Prosper,’ Lionsgate-Stan Series on Corruption of Religious Power

Richard Roxburgh (“Elvis,” “The Crown”) and Rebecca Gibney (“Halifax: Retribution,” “Back to the Rafters,” “Wanted”) star in Prosper, a Lionsgate-Stan series about a family with huge wealth that builds a powerful mega-church. Production has now started in Sydney, Australia.

First announced in September last year, “Prosper” follows the founding family of an Australian church as it is poised to break into the U.S. and harvest yet more wealth and power. But, while preaching a message of faith, love and acceptance to their followers, behind closed doors the Quinn the family is protecting shameful secrets.

Roxburgh portrays Cal Quinn, founder and global pastor at U Star. Gibney plays as Abi Quinn, his wife and worship leader. In his breakthrough role, Alexander D’Souza plays Moses, the adopted son of Cal and Abi.

Prosper is produced by Lingo Pictures, part of ITV Studios, with major production investment from Screen Australia with the assistance of the New South Wales government via Screen NSW and the Made in NSW Fund. Lionsgate will manage international sales.

Created by Matt Cameron (“Jack Irish,” “Secret City”) and Jason Stephens (“Lambs of God,” “Upright”) and developed with the support of Stan, Lionsgate, Screen Australia and Screen NSW, “Prosper” is written by Matt Cameron and Liz Doran (“Barons,” “Please Like Me”), Louise Fox (“Glitch,” “Broadchurch”) and Belinda Chayko (“Fires,” “Stateless”). The seriesis being directed by Jennifer Leacey (“The Secret She Keeps,” “The Commons”) and Shaun Wilson (“Romantic Getaway,” “Frayed”), and produced by Jason Stephens and Andrew Walker (“Deadloch,” “Rosehaven”). Helen Bowden will executive produce for Lingo.

The cast also includes Ewen Leslie (“Bali 2002, The Stranger”), Ming-Zhu Hii (“La Brea,” “Peter Rabbit”), Jacob Collins-Levy (“True History of the Kelly Gang,” “The Witcher: Blood Origin”), Hayley McCarthy (“Sylvie’s Love,” “The Originals”) and Jordi Webber (“Nomad,” “Deadlands,” “Power Rangers”).

Other casting includes Jacek Koman (“Moulin Rouge!,” “Children of Men,” “Rake”), Andrea Solonge (“Class of 07,” “Privileged”) Brigid Zengeni (“Totally Completely Fine,” “The Secret She Keeps”) and Alex FitzAlan.

“ ‘Prosper’ is a powerful family drama that is cleverly written and arrives with impeccable timing. Cal Quinn is an irresistible character. He’s a luminous and powerful figure, yet plagued with doubt and secrets. And the excellent writing team have surrounded him with equally complex characters. I can’t wait to jump into this with the cast and bring it all to life,” said Roxburgh.