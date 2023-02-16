‘Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward’ Showrunner Ri-Karlo Handy Signs With A3 (EXCLUSIVE)

Ri-Karlo Handy has signed with A3 Artists Agency for representation in their alternative programming, digital media, licensing and branding division.

With over 25 years of experience producing and editing scripted and unscripted original content, Handy currently serves as the showrunner for NBC’s “Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward.” Through his company, Sunwise Media, he’s also the brain behind all content for fintech firm, Greenwood, including their branded iHeart Podcast “Money Moves” which is sponsored by MasterCard. The multi-platform media company has also landed several creative partnerships, through which it is currently developing a number of projects.

“I’m excited to be represented by A3 and to know that my efforts and goals are backed by a team who not only believe in the creative impact we aim to make as a company, but who are in lockstep with our vision of parity in Hollywood,” says Handy.

“Ri-Karlo Handy’s incredibly diverse track record of success, as well as his ability to initiate substantive change across the industry through The Handy Foundation, is exactly the type of person we welcome at A3. We look forward to further collaborating with Ri-Karlo as he continues to grow his brand,” said Robert Attermann, CEO of A3 Artists Agency.

Prior to boarding the NBC series, Handy created a lengthy resume serving as a producer, editor, and showrunner on a variety of projects including Bounce TV’s drama “Saints & Sinners,” which was recently added to Hulu. He has also helmed reality and documentary projects for BET, MTV, and OWN, and earned a Prism Award as well as an NAACP Image Award nomination for his work on “Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is.” During his time as the SVP of original programming at BounceTV, Handy oversaw the entire original programming budget, development and schedule, growing the network to number 2 in the ratings for the AA market.

Handy also founded non-profit organization The Handy Foundation after inciting a widespread conversation in 2020 on the need for more Black editors in Hollywood in 2020. The organization’s mission is to connect below-the-line workers to job opportunities in Hollywood and provide professional development, while helping studios and networks meet diversity and inclusion goals. To date, The Handy Foundation has partnered with Lionsgate, ITV, IPC, Warner Horizon, Bunim-Murray, Netflix, Urban League, NAACP, California Department of Education, and most recently, the California Film Commission.

The producer has led the organization’s efforts to expand the foundation’s assistant editor program across all film and TV tradecraft since 2022, and is set to launch its next apprenticeship vertical.