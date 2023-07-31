‘Real Housewives of New York City’ Cast Member Erin Lichy Disputes Trump Donations: ‘I Do Not Deny the Election’ 

A Reddit post from last year about the political donations of “The Real Housewives of New York City” has resurfaced in recent days, in which a TikTok creator said that new “RHONY” cast member Erin Lichy donated to Donald Trump’s Stop the Steal campaign. The thread has newly gone viral, causing an excavation into Lichy’s politics and political leanings. A search of the Federal Election Commission database reveals that in the wake of the Nov. 3, 2020 election, which resulted Joe Biden being elected as president, Lichy donated four times to WinRed, the Republican Party’s Political Action Committee for fundraising.

During those early days after the 2020 election had taken place on Nov. 3, Trump was already claiming falsely that the election had been stolen from him, which soon led to his “Stop the Steal” campaign, and later the Jan. 6 insurrection. The first two of Lichy’s $100 donations on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6 are not allocated to go anywhere specific. But the ones on Nov. 7 and Nov. 9, also $100 each, are earmarked for the “Trump Make America Great Again Committee.”

Attempting to clear the air, Lichy issued a statement on Monday, which read: “Regarding the hateful and misinformed social commentary going on about me, I’d like to dispel these false narratives before they continue any further. I do not deny the election and have never supported stop the steal. I unequivocally believe that the 2020 Presidential election was fair and the President was rightfully elected.”

Her representatives did not immediately provide any further context for Lichy’s post-election donations.

Bravo relaunched “The Real Housewives of New York City” on July 16 with an entirely new cast, and in the new season’s early episodes, Lichy has played a central — if low-key — role in the show’s incipient drama. The show’s premiere featured a meal at her home with her large Israeli family, and in subsequent episodes, she hosted the rest of the cast at her Sag Harbor house in the Hamptons. Lichy, 36, is a realtor, and is married to Abraham Lichy, with whom she has three young children.