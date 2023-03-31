Revolution Entertainment Services Appoints Industry Executive Josh Anthony (EXCLUSIVE)

Revolution Entertainment Services, a payroll and production services company, appointed industry veteran Josh Anthony as the organization’s new executive vice president of production, development and strategy.

Anthony will take over the production service’s business, assisting with streamlining the script-to-screen process and overseeing the scalable software suites, from payroll, to labor relations, crew onboarding and film incentives for the talent and production teams.

Anthony has more than 20 years of industry experience, previously serving as a producer, director, writer and executive across development, finance, production, payroll and labor relations. Previously, Anthony served as GreenSlate’s senior vice president of studio sales and business development. During his tenure, he supervised both the live action and animation business for Netflix as well as productions for A24, Amazon, Hulu, Hello Sunshine, Skydance, Fifth Season, Apple and Paramount+.

Following his time at GreenSlate, Anthony played a role within Cast & Crew’s sales team, managing the of production for several clients, including Walt Disney Pictures, Sony Pictures and Warner Media.

“We are living in a unique time for production. Our rapidly evolving industry demands an integrated, streamlined flow that unites people and all facets of the business, assuring clients that every detail related to their projects are in skilled hands. Payroll is a necessity but productions desire much more.” said Anthony in a statement.

“Josh has developed enduring relationships across every aspect of the entertainment industry – with studio executives, creatives, finance and labor experts behind the scenes – making him an ideal addition to our leadership team,” said Sukhi Pabla, president and founder of Revolution.