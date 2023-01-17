Retta Pilot ‘Murder by the Book’ Ordered at NBC From ‘Good Girls’ Creator Jenna Bans

NBC has given a pilot order to “Murder by the Book,” a drama series starring Retta. The pilot is written by Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs.

Per the logline, the series sees an Instagram famous book reviewer take a page from the murder mystery books she reviews and becomes an unlikely detective to uncover the shocking truths about an eccentric seaside town.

The project reteams Retta with Bans and Krebs as well as NBC. Retta starred in the NBC crime comedy-drama series “Good Girls,” which Bans created. Krebs served as a writer and executive producer. “Good Girls” ran for four seasons from 2018 to 2021.

“Murder by the Book” hails from Universal Television and Bans’ Minnesota Logging Company production banner. Bans executive produces and writes along with Bill Krebs, while Retta and Casey Kyber are non-writing executive producers.

Along with playing Ruby Hill in “Good Girls,” Retta is best known for playing Donna Meagle in NBC’s “Parks and Recreation.” She has also guest starred in episodes of “Tuca & Bertie,” “DuckTales,” “Big Mouth,” “Drunk History,” “Kroll Show” and more. In film, she’s made appearances in “Good Boys,” “Where’s the Money,” “Sex Ed” and others. In 2022, she signed a talent holding deal with NBCU.

Bans has written for “Desperate Housewives,” “Private Practice,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal,” among others. Along with creating “Good Girls,” she created “The Family,” which ran on ABC for one season in 2016.

Krebs’ credits outside of “Good Girls” include “The Family,” “No Tomorrow,” “Red Band Society” and “Franklin & Bash.”