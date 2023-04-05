Home Is Where the Art Is for ‘Restored’ Preservationist Brett Waterman

The Magnolia Network series “Restored” just returned for a seventh season with host Brett Waterman, who isn’t doing just another cable-TV house-flipping show; this series is a serious look at the historic preservation of houses from a wide range of architectural styles.

With his keen eye, Waterman is able to coax homes back into shape, reinventing previously poorly remodeled areas or reimagining original spaces, all the while giving the viewers the historical background to support the accuracy of the updates.

Listen to the podcast here:

“A place that’s been there for at least 30 or 40 years has an overall impact on the greater community, and it’s architecturally supported by other structures and memories for many people that are already there,” said Waterman on the latest episode of the Variety podcast “Strictly Business.”

Along with a team of experts, Waterman returns homes as close as possible to their original design and spirit giving us a taste of a simpler time. “Any home can be beautifully restored but still live for a modern-day family and meet the needs of everyday life today,” said Waterman.

Part of his success lies in his people skills, as occasionally clients are reluctant to follow all of his advice in favor of something more contemporary. With gentle nudging and his kind touch, they quite often come around to understanding the value of historical accuracy and are thrilled with the results.

“Restored” is the antidote to all of the flipping shows that contribute to rabid consumerism, the McMansionization of historic neighborhoods, and gentrification, which is known to disproportionately impact people of color.

“Strictly Business” is Variety’s weekly podcast featuring conversations with industry leaders about the business of media and entertainment. A new episode debuts each Wednesday and can be downloaded on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher and SoundCloud.