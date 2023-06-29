‘Reservation Dogs’ to End With Season 3

“Reservation Dogs” will end with its upcoming third season. The FX series airs on Hulu, with Season 3 set to debut on Aug. 3

Series creator Sterlin Harjo made the announcement on his Instagram. “Aho young and old warriors!” he wrote. “Here it is: the coming third season of ‘Reservation Dogs’ will be the final season.”

“That’s a difficult line to write and a more difficult decision to make,” he continued. “However, it’s the correct decision creatively for the show. I always knew what the end of this story would be, I just didn’t know when it would arrive. As we continued to break stories and write scripts this season, it became clear to the producers, Taika and me that the season three finale is the perfect series finale. When we came up with the idea for ‘Reservation Dogs,’ I didn’t think the show would ever get made, but thankfully it did.”

Harjo went on to say that he and his team developed the show because the representation of Native people in films and television are “mostly inaccurate” and “untruthful.” “It has been a gift for us to show the world a different perspective on Indigenous people and our culture,” he said.

See his full statement below.

FX issued a statement of their own, which reads:

“People throw around the words historic and groundbreaking far too often and without merit: ‘Reservation Dogs’ is worthy of those superlatives. Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi created one of the most important TV shows ever made. They gave the world a wholly unique, original, and honest portrayal of Native people—one that has never before been seen in television or film. It’s difficult to say goodbye to these indelible characters and to an award-winning series that The Hollywood Reporter, The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Variety and Vulture named The Best Show of 2022. That said, we support Sterlin and Taika’s decision to end the series in a way that will cement its legacy. We, along with our partners at Hulu, are forever grateful to the producers, writers, directors, cast, crew and the Native land and communities in eastern Oklahoma who collaborated to make this masterpiece. While we’re sad to see the show come to an end, we’re excited for Sterlin, Taika and Garrett Basch to continue to tell stories for FX. And Rez Dogs fans, we hope you share our excitement and anticipation for the coming season.”

The series centers on four Native American teenagers coming of age on a reservation in Oklahoma. D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis, and Lane Factor star in the series, with additional cast members including Elva Guerra, Sarah Podemski, Zahn McClarnon, and Dallas Goldtooth. The series is filmed on location in Okmulgee, Oklahoma. Per FX, every writer, director and series regular on the show is Indigenous.

“Reservation Dogs” debuted in 2021, with Season 2 coming the following year. The show was an immediate critical hit, with particular praise for the main cast members and the authentic portrayal of life on a reservation. It earned numerous award nominations and won a Peabody Award in 2022.

Harjo co-created “Reservation Dogs” with Taika Waititi. Both serve as executive producers along with Garret Basch. Harjo also serves as showrunner and director on the show. FX Productions is the studio.