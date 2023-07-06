‘Reservation Dogs’ Final Season Trailer Tackles Rumors, Revenge and Healing (TV News Roundup)

FX has released the first official trailer for the third and final season of its comedy “Reservation Dogs,” which will premiere on August 2.

The series follows the stories of Elora Danan (Devery Jacobs), Bear Smallhill (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) and Cheese (Lane Factor), four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma. Following the death of their dear friend Daniel, the Reservation Dogs “took to stealing, scheming and saving in order to fulfill his dream of getting to California.” The group embarks on a wild journey of self-discovery, rumors, revenge and healing.

The critically acclaimed series has accumulated honors as an AFI Television Program of the Year while winning two Independent Spirit Awards, a Gotham Award and Peabody Award.

“Reservation Dogs” is a first-of-its-kind series, with every writer, director and series regular on the show being Indigenous. Sterlin Harjo co-created the series with Taika Waititi. Harjo, Waititi and Garrett Basch serve as executive producers of the series.

Watch the official trailer below.

FIRST LOOKS

Prime Video released the first official trailer for its upcoming original series, “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart,” which will premiere on Aug. 4. The series will drop with the first three episodes and will be followed by a weekly rollout of the remaining four episodes until the series finale on Sept. 1.

Sigourney Weaver stars as June Hart, alongside Asher Keddie as Sally Morgan, Leah Purcell as Twig North, Frankie Adams as Candy Blue, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alice Hart, as well as Alexander England, Charlie Vickers, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Sebastián Zurita, Alyla Browne and Xavier Samuel.

The new series is based on Holly Ringland’s 2018 debut novel of the same name, which chronicles the story of Alice Hart, her family and their dynamics in the Australian outback. “When Alice, aged 9, tragically loses her parents in a mysterious fire, she is taken to live with her grandmother June at Thornfield flower farm, where she learns that there are secrets within secrets about her and her family’s past. As she grows from her complicated past, Alice’s journey builds to an emotional climax when she finds herself fighting for her life against a man she loves,” per the official press release.

The series is produced by Amazon Studios, Made Up Stories and Fifth Season, with Weaver serving as an executive producer alongside Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, showrunner Sarah Lambert and director Glendyn Ivin. Ivin directs the entire season.

Watch below for “The Lost Flowers of Alice” first official trailer.