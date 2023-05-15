Reba McEntire Joins ‘The Voice’ as Season 24 Coach

After serving as Season 23’s mega mentor on “The Voice,” Reba McEntire is officially returning to Season 24 as a coach. The announcement was confirmed at NBCU’s upfront presentation on Monday.

The Country Music Hall of Fame inductee joins veteran coach John Legend and returning coaches Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani.

Season 23 returns on Monday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with a two-hour semi-final. The top 8 artists will face off live for the first time in front of coaches for their chance at a spot in the finale. Viewers will vote for their favorite artist in real time, and the results will be revealed at the end of the show.

Adam Levine and Maroon 5 are slated to appear for the Season 23 two-part finale, which will arrive on May 23. The group will be performing their new single, “Middle Ground,” which serves as the group’s first new song in two years. A music video for the song will also premiere.

Season 23 is Shelton’s final season. He has been part of the musical competition show from the very beginning, as the only coach who has remained for the entirety of the show’s run.

McEntire’s career spans across music, television, film and theater, having performed in the lead role on Broadway in “Annie Get Your Gun” and starring in her sitcom “Reba” for 10 seasons. She has 16 ACM Awards, 15 American Music Awards, nine People’s Choice Awards, six CMA Awards, three Grammy Awards and is a 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipient.

“The Voice” is produced by MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson and Adam H. Sher.