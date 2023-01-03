RealScreen Owner Acquires NATPE Events

RealScreen owner Brunico Communications has finalized a deal to acquire several international content markets and events run by the National Association of Television Programming Executives (NATPE).

The list of assets included in the acquisition are NATPE Global, NATPE Budapest, NATPE Streaming+ and the Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards.

The sale of these events run by NATPE, which declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October, was approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court and is expected to close by the end of January. Other companies that had been interested bidders in the NATPE assets sale included conference owners C21 International, the National Association of Broadcasters, DISCOP, RX France, PMC, Questex and Lakewood Advisors.

The first NATPE-run event that will be put on under Brunico ownership is NATPE Budapest, which is set for June 26-28 at the Intercontinental Hotel.

“Working in consultation with NATPE’s board, membership, and longtime sponsors, we intend to orchestrate a full-scale return of all NATPE annual events, beginning with NATPE Budapest from June 26 to 28, 2023 at the Intercontinental Hotel, and followed by NATPE Global in Miami during its traditional timeframe in January 2024,” Brunico Communications president and CEO Russell Goldstein said when the deal was first announced in November. “Brunico is dedicated to building on NATPE’s substantial legacy, and plans to invest significant resources in elevating this premiere North American-based global content marketplace. We look forward to welcoming the world’s leading content providers to connect with international buyers as part of the premium experience that only NATPE delivers.”

The Toronto-based Brunico Communications produces the Realscreen Summit, Kidscreen Summit and Banff World Media Festival, and owns the publications Realscreen, Kidscreen and Playback.