‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 13 Reunion Finale Is Peacock’s No. 2 Most-Popular Episode of Bravo Franchise (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” Season 13 reunion finale ranks No. 2 among “Real Housewives” episodes on Peacock, falling behind only last month’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 15 premiere, according to NBCU.

The installment, which originally aired June 13, also lands among Bravo’s top 20 most-watched original episodes on Peacock, per the streamer, which did not disclose total viewership data for the episode.

In delayed, multiplatform viewing, Part 3 of the reunion scored a new record for Bravo, becoming the most-watched episode within the franchise since 2016 and the top episode in the key demo of adults 18-49 since 2020.

The episode drew 3 million total viewers and 1.5 million viewers in the demo, according to a week’s worth of delayed, multiplatform viewing.

Overall, Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” saw a 10% increase in total viewers over Season 12 — making it the most-viewed season since Season 7 — and was up 16% from Season 12 in the key demo (the best demo ratings since Season 10).

In terms of drama, this season’s finale delivered as it continued to dive into Theresa Giudice’s family drama. After feuding with her brother, Joe Gorga, this season, it all came to a head as host Andy Cohen asked if she had told Gorga he could “do better” than his current wife, Melissa Gorga.

Joe, instead, insisted again that it was actually Theresa’s eldest daughter, Gia, who made the comment. After she proceeded to defend her daughter on the couch, Theresa ultimately stormed off the set, shouting a few choice expletives.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is produced by Sirens Media. Jordana Hochman, Sarah Howell, Mioshi Hill, Lauren Volonakis, Maggie Langtry and Lisa Levey serve as executive producers. Andy Cohen is also an executive producer.