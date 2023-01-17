Ramy Youssef Amazon Animated Series Sets Main Cast, Including Alia Shawkat, Mandy Moore, Chris Redd (EXCLUSIVE)

Ramy Youssef’s upcoming Amazon animated series has set its main cast, Variety has learned exclusively.

The series, which was originally ordered for two seasons in March 2022 under Youssef’s first-look deal with Amazon, is now titled “#1 Happy Family USA.”

The series regulars are Youssef along with Alia Shawkat (“Search Party,” “Arrested Development”), Salma Hindy (“Roast Battle”), Randa Jarrar (“Ramy”), Mandy Moore (“This Is Us,” “Dr. Death”), Chris Redd (“Saturday Night Live,” “Bust Down”), Akaash Singh (“Conquest,” “Bring Back Apu”), and Whitmer Thomas (“The Golden One,” “Am I OK?”). Full character descriptions can be found below.

The series logline describes “#1 Happy Family USA” as an exploration of “the experiences of a Muslim-American family that must learn how to code-switch as they navigate the early 2000s: a time of fear, war, and the rapid expansion of the boy-band industrial complex.”

Youssef co-created the series with Pam Brady. Both serve as executive producers along with Mona Chalabi, a journalist and illustrator whose work has been featured in publications like The New Yorker and The New York Times, and Josh Rabinowitz. Youssef executive produces under his Cairo Cowboy banner. A24 and Amazon Studios will co-produce.

Youssef is repped by Range Media Partners, WME and Yorn Levine Barnes. Shawkat is repped by UTA, MGMT Entertainment, Viewpoint, and Lichter Grossman. Hindy is repped by Mosaic and A3 Artists Agency. Moore is repped by Gersh, Untitled Entertainment, and JSSK. Redd is repped by Artists First, CAA, WME, Schreck Rose, and imprint. Singh is repped by WME. Thomas is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment and WME.

CHARACTER DESCRIPTIONS:

–Ramy Youssef will voice RUMI HUSSEIN, a hopeful 12-year-old boy with a big imagination, and a big desire to fit in. He was named after the great poet, but he’s having a hard time living up to his name.

–Alia Shawkat will voice MONA HUSSEIN, Rumi’s slightly older, much taller sister and golden child of the family.

–Youssef will also voice HUSSEIN HUSSEIN, Rumi and Mona’s dad, a former cardiothoracic surgeon who now runs a halal cart.

–Salma Hindy will voice SHARIA HUSSEIN, Rumi and Mona’s mom, a loud, passionate woman who has made it her mission to raise a good family—and solve the conspiracy around Princess Diana’s death.

–Randa Jarrar will voice GRANDMA, Sharia’s mom, an unapologetically blunt niqabi who loves talk shows.

–Mandy Moore will voice MRS. MALCOLM, Rumi’s sixth-grade teacher and crush, who loves shaping young minds and romancing NBA All-Stars.

–Chris Redd will voice MARCUS, Rumi’s closest friend and classmate. He is an anime superfan who may understand Rumi’s struggle better than anyone.

–Akaash Singh will voice DEV, Rumi’s friend and classmate. He is a social operator who helps Rumi navigate school politics in the hopes Mona will notice him.

–Whitmer Thomas will voice GARRETT aka TTFN, the rolly-backpack kid of Rumi’s class. Garrett remains cheerful in the face of everyone hating him.