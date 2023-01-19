Rami Malek in Talks to Play Buster Keaton in Matt Reeves-Produced Series Developing at Warner Bros. Television

Warner Bros. Television is in talks to develop a limited series based on the life of silent film star Buster Keaton. The project would star Rami Malek as Keaton.

“The Batman” director Matt Reeves would direct the limited series and produce via his 6th and Idaho Productions banner, which is under an overall deal at Warner Bros. TV. Malek and David Weddle also produce, with Ted Cohen in talks to serve as executive producer and writer. James Curtis’ 2022 biography “Buster Keaton: A Filmmaker’s Life” may serve as source material for the series, as the studio is negotiating the rights for the book.

Keaton, who lived from 1895 to 1966, got his start as a child in vaudevile acts alongside his parents, who were traveling performers. He transitioned into film in the late 1910s, with his first movie being Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle’s silent comedy “The Butcher Boy.” Continuing in film throughout the ’20s, he became known for performing exaggerated stunts and physical comedy with a deadpan facial expression.

Warner Bros. declined Variety‘s request for comment.

More to come…