Rachel Bilson Recently Lost a Job Over Publicly Talking About Her Sex Life: ‘I Am Baffled’ and Didn’t Say ‘Anything Inappropriate’

Rachel Bilson revealed on a recent episode of her “Broad Ideas” podcast that a job was taken away from her recently due to public remarks she made about sex (via Entertainment Weekly). The “Accused” actor went viral earlier this month because of an interview she gave on the “Women on Top” podcast in which she frankly discussed orgasms and her sex life, including her preference for being “manhandled” in the bedroom.

“A job got taken away from me because I was speaking candidly and openly about sex in a humorous way on our friend’s podcast,” Bilson told her guest, “Fast X” star Jordana Brewster. “I basically got a job that I already had pulled from me because I was speaking openly about sex. In this day and age. I am baffled.”

Bilson stressed her original comments about her sex life were “humorous” and “being said in a joking manner,” and then they got “spun and put out as these clickbait headlines.” The original comments included Bilson frankly admitting she enjoyed missionary sex and more.

“I haven’t said anything inappropriate,” Bilson said, expressing bafflement over losing a job because she was pubc talking about sex. “And, like, choice of language, if I could go back now knowing I lost a job maybe I would say it differently, but I still wouldn’t not say it. I just don’t want such a stigma or things to be so taboo when everybody talks about this with your girlfriends.”

Bilson most recently appeared in an episode of the Fox crime series “Accused.”