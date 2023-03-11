Quinta Brunson to Make ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosting Debut, Lil Yachty Set as Musical Guest

Quinta Brunson, the Emmy award-winning creator and star of “Abbott Elementary,” will transition from a classroom to a live studio audience with her hosting debut on “Saturday Night Live” on April 1. Lil Yachty has been named as the episode’s musical guest.

Brunson’s first appearance on the show could coincide with the a potential strike set by the show’s post-production editors. The strike comes after calls for NBCUniversal to pay editors industry standard rates and provide appropriate health benefits.

The editing crew organized with the Motion Picture Editors Guild, which is part of IATSE Local 700, in order to negotiate a contract with NBCUniversal in October of last year. An agreement has yet to be reached. Now, the post-production team of “SNL” has set a deadline of April 1 for an agreement to be reached, at which point they will boycott working on the show.

The upcoming episode also marks the first-time performing on “SNL” for Miles McCollum, better known by the stage name Lil Yachty. The rapper dropped his fifth studio album, titled “Let’s Start Here” in January 2023, his first album release since 2020.

The April 1 host and performer lineup was announced during the March 11 episode of the show, hosted by Jenna Ortega. “SNL” is currently in the middle of its 48th season, led by creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels with Liz Patrick as director.

The sketch show is produced by Broadway Video and SNL Studios and distributed by NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.