‘Abbott Elementary’ Creator/Star Quinta Brunson to Be Honored By the Annual ICG Publicists Awards

“Abbott Elementary’s” Quinta Brunson will be honored by the 60th International Cinematographers Guild Publicists Awards with the 2023 Showperson Award at The Beverly Hilton on March 10.

As showrunner, creator, headwriter, executive producer and star, Bronson has received a series of accolades for her mockumentary series, “Abbott Elementary,” including one of Time Magazine’s “Time 100: The Most Influential People of 2022” honorees.

As the sophomore season continues to air, Brunson’s groundbreaking series has been regarded and rewarded as one of the best comedy series, receiving three Emmy Awards, three Golden Globes, the Critics Choice Award for “Best Comedy Series,” as well as Screen Actors Guild Awards, Writers Guild of America Awards, GLAAD Media Awards, NAACP Image Awards, Film Independent Spirit Awards and Producers Guild of America Awards.

“As publicists we applaud Quinta Brunson’s passion as creator, executive producer, showrunner, headwriter and star of Abbott Elementary. We’re excited to be celebrating her showmanship in bringing this popular and critically acclaimed comedy sitcom to television audiences,” said ICG Publicists Awards chair, Tim Menke.

ICG awards the Television Showperson of the Year Award to “a person, persons or company whose creative accomplishments in the formulation, development, production or presentation of projects for television best represents that special spirit traditionally defined as showmanship.” Bronson joins an acclaimed group of previous recipients, including Ava DuVernay, Greg Berlanti, Ryan Murphy, John Landgraf, Ted Sarandos, Shonda Rhimes, Chuck Lorre, Nina Tassler, Fred Silverman, Steven Bochco, Aaron Spelling, Bob Hope, Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, among many others.

“Abbott Elementary” has been renewed for Season 3, and is currently airing new episodes weekly on ABC and Hulu.