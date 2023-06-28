Meet the Queens of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under’ Season 3

Start your engines and mark your calendars for July 28. “RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under” is back for a third season with 10 fierce and fabulous queens.

RuPaul will be hosting the series with returning judges Michelle Visage and Rhys Nicholson.

“Australasian drag is filled with heart and humor, and I’m thrilled to share my Season 3 queens to the world, for all to see their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent,” RuPaul says.

The 10 queens hail from across New Zealand and Australia. This season promises to be filled with thrills and maxi-challenges galore as the queens go head-to-head to snatch the crown.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under” will air day and date on WOW Presents Plus in the U.S. and select territories worldwide, with its local airing on TVNZ+ in New Zealand and Stan in Australia. Meet the queens below.

Amyl

Age: 27



Amyl hails from Sydney. She has been on the drag scene since 2019. Amyl cemented herself as a runway model walking in Australian Fashion Week in both 2021 and 2023 and has been featured in magazine editorials in Australia.

Ashley Madison

Age: 25

Ashley Madison has established herself as one of the most notable drag queens in Melbourne. A DJ and owner of a jewelry business, Ashley Madison starred in a high school production that she co-wrote and co-starred in titled “Come Fly With Me.” Even since then, the rest has been her-story and when she’s not spinning the hottest tunes, she is slaying in her art as a drag queen.

Bumpa Love

Age: 51

Bumpa Love (Ngāi Te Rangi, Tūhoe,) has been entertaining audiences in Australia and New Zealand for over 25 years. Living in Melbourne, she runs Australia’s only drag queen-owned and produced venue, Vau d’vile Drag Cabaret, and performs to sold-out houses all year round.

Flor

Age: 25

If you recognize Flor, it’s because you probably saw her as a previous competitor on TVNZ’s “House of Drag.” The Latin queen from Guatemala takes her name from her mother. Her drag is inspired by strong Latina women, who are aware of their voices and staying true to who they are.

Gabriella Labucci

Age: 31

Located in Victoria (Ballarat), Gabriella does it all – singing, dancing, roller skating, hosting, and acting. Is that enough to impress Ru?

Hollywould Star

Age: 34

Born in America, Hollywould is a classically trained singer. She’s toured the world, performing in major stage productions like “The Book of Mormon” and “Kinky Boots.” She also performed at this year’s Domain Dance Party Sydney World Pride with Kelly Rowland.

Isis Avis Loren

Age: 33

Known for her high fashion gowns, and gorgeous looks, all custom couture creations made by her and worn by many queens. Isis Van Loren took Best Costumier and Miss Congeniality at the Melbourne Drag Awards in 2019.

Ivanna Drink

Age: 26

Ivanna Drink has an iconic IMDB credit, “Hooker #2” on Netflix’s “Cowboy Bebop.” She is ready to as Ru’s Ivanna is ready to update her IMDB to include Ru’s girl. A recognizable face on Tāmaki Makaurau’s K Road, Ivanna is often found in Caluzzi Cabaret as the resident emcee and showgirl. One half of the ultimate drag power couple, she’s married to Anita Wigl’it from Season 1.

Ivory Glaze

Age: 26

Ivory Glaze brings beauty and glamour to the stage. With a love for fashion, her looks are always polished, while pushing boundaries. By day, she works in a bank, but that doesn’t hold her back. Once the sun sets, she can be found exploring all things drag or prevent her from bringing her exuberance to the drag scene.

Rita Menu

Age: 24

Hailing from Kirikiriroa, Rita is a newcomer to the scene. The all singing, dancing seamstress is super competitive. Having already wowed audiences in the New Zealand drag scene with performances in local nightclubs, she’s also won Kita and Anita’s Drag Wars competition.