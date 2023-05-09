×
Netflix Top 10: ‘Queen Charlotte’ Debuts at No. 1 With Nearly 150 Million Hours Viewed

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. (L to R) India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte, Corey Mylchreest as Young King George in episode 101 of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2023
LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Shonda Rhimes’ reign continues with her latest win, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.” The “Bridgerton” prequel series, which opened on May 4, earned 148.28 million hours viewed on the Netflix Top 10 chart during the May 1-7 viewing window, making it the streamer’s most viewed title this week. With its six episodes, the series picked up over 22 million views in its first week. Netflix calculates total views by dividing the hours viewed (148.28 million) by total runtime hours (6.49 hours).

For context, Netflix’s latest shows to top the chart including, “The Night Agent,” Season 3 of “Outer Banks,” and “Ginny & Georgia” Season 2 were each made up of 10 episodes.

