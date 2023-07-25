Netflix Top 10: ‘Queen Charlotte’ Joins All Time Most-Popular List, ‘Bird Box Barcelona’ Leads Week With 19 Million Views

The reign of “Queen Charlotte” isn’t over yet. During the week of July 17-July 23, the Shondaland title joined Netflix’s most popular titles list at No. 10 with 80.3 million views to date. The “Bridgerton” prequel series opened on May 4 and earned 148.28 million hours viewed on the Netflix Top 10 chart during the May 1-7 viewing window, making the show the most-viewed title during the viewing window. (Since the show’s release, Netflix has since changed its Global Top 10 metrics to reflect total views and hours viewed.)

On the non-english side, “Bird Box Barcelona” leads the Netflix Top 10 this week with 19 million total views. Like the original US film starring Sandra Bullock, the European film follows a similar sinister force that threatens to destroy humanity. Sebastián and his daughter begin their own great adventure of survival in Barcelona. The film opened in the No. 1 spot on the Non-English Films List following its July 14 debut.

A newcomer on the English-language film chart, “They Cloned Tyrone” cracked the list at No. 3 with 6.3 million views. The new film from writer and director Juel Taylor starring John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx follows a series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy. Taking the top two places on the English films list are “The Out-Laws” with 12.1 million views, and new documentaries “Unknown: Cave of Bones” with 6.5 million total views.

“Sweet Magnolias” Season 3 quickly ended “The Lincoln Lawyer” Season 2’s streak at No. 1. Despite both recording 4.6 million total views during the viewing window, the romantic drama picked up 39 million hours viewed over the procedural’s 19.4 million.

