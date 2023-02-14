‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ Trailer Teases Charlotte’s Rise to Power, Romance With King George

“Bridgerton” fans, rejoice! Netflix has released a premiere date, full trailer and first-look images for the upcoming prequel series “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.”

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” follows Charlotte’s rise to power and her monumental marriage to King George. The trailer invites viewers to “the story that started it all,” showing glimpses of Charlotte and George’s romance.

At a virtual event on Valentine’s Day, showrunner Shonda Rhimes was joined by cast members Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), India Amarteifio (Young Queen Charlotte), Corey Mylchreest (Young King George) and Arsema Thomas (Young Lady Danbury) to talk about the new series, its themes, actors’ inspiration and its relationship to the “Briderton” universe. The event also featured taped messages from Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury) and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton).

The cast also includes Michelle Fairley (Princess Augusta), Sam Clemmett (Young Brimsley), Freddie Dennis (Reynolds), Richard Cunningham (Lord Bute), Tunji Kasim (Adolphus), Rob Maloney (Royal Doctor), Cyril Nri (Lord Danbury) and Hugh Sachs (older Brimsley).

Rosheuvel, Andoh, Gemmel and Sachs are returning from the “Bridgerton” series, which has been renewed through Season 4. Netflix has yet to announce when Season 3 will premiere.

Shonda Rhimes (“Bridgerton,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “How to Get Away With Murder”) serves as executive producer and writer for the six-episode miniseries. Tom Verica (“How to Get Away With Murder,” “American Dreams,” “Zodiac”) directed and executive produced, with Betsy Beers (“Bridgerton,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Cassanova”) also serving as executive producer.

Rosheuvel also announced “The Queens Ball: A Bridgerton Experience,” which will take place in New York City this spring in partnership with Netflix, Shondaland and Fever.

Netflix’s “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” will premiere on May 4. Watch the trailer below.

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX