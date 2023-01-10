Prince Harry on ‘60 Minutes’ Scores Season High of 11.2 Million Viewers, Best Next-Day Streaming Since Trump’s October 2020 Interview

Prince Harry’s Sunday “60 Minutes” interview with Anderson Cooper brought in a season-high audience for the CBS newsmagazine, drawing 11.2 million total viewers, according to Nielsen’s time-zone adjusted Live + Same Day data.

That audience count is up from the 10.52 million viewers that Variety reported Monday for the Prince Harry-Anderson Cooper sitdown, per the earliest available Nielsen data. That initial number alone was up 16% from the “60 Minutes” season average viewership to-date and made the episode the third-most watched of the season.

The bump in total viewers that Prince Harry’s “60 Minutes” received in the finalized Nielsen count makes it the most-watched episode. The previous season high was set by the Oct. 16 episode, featuring interviews with families of the victims found in a mass grave in the Ukraine and an interview with college football coach Deion Sanders, which drew 10.7 million viewers in final numbers.

Sunday’s “60 Minutes” broadcast, which featured Cooper interviewing Prince Harry in his first sit down on American television before his memoir “Spare” was released Tuesday, was the week’s top non-sports primetime program.

The interview, which originally aired from 7:34-8:34 p.m. ET on CBS and streamed on Paramount+, the CBS App and CBS.com, starting a few minutes late due to an NFL game overrun, is now the most-watched “60 Minutes” installment in next-day streaming since the October 2020 interview between Donald Trump and Lesley Stahl. The next-day streaming performance was also five-times higher than the current season average for “60 Minutes.”

To date this season, “60 Minutes” is leading its closest primetime news competitor by 5.29 million viewers. Last year, it was the No. 1 primetime news broadcast and has been a top 10 show 16 out of 16 broadcasts this season, counting every time its aired.