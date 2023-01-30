‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Renewed for Season 4 at Starz, Michael Ealy Joins Cast

“Power Book II: Ghost” has gotten an early Season 4 renewal at Starz, Variety has learned.

The renewal announcement comes just ahead of the Season 3 premiere, which is due air on March 17. In addition, Michael Ealy has joined the series for its fourth season in a series regular role. Production on Season 4 is currently underway in New York.

“The high-octane drama of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ continues to resonate with our viewers and we’re thrilled to get season four production underway ahead of our season three debut,” said Kathryn Busby, president of original programming for Starz. “It’s clear our fans are ready to devour more of this explosive series and we look forward to having Michael join our incredible cast.”

Ealy joins the cast as Detective Don Carter, described as “a rising NYPD officer who was on track to become Police Commissioner, until his wife was killed in a crossfire between rival drug gangs. Vowing to make the streets safer, Carter traded in his tie for a kevlar vest and now leads an elite NYPD drug task force that elicits concrete results against drug related violence. While his achievements are noteworthy public recognition, nothing can bring back his lost love.”

“Power Book II: Ghost” is the first of three current spinoffs of the hit Starz series “Power,” which was created by Courtney Kemp. The premium cabler also currently airs the prequel series “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” and “Power Book IV: Force” starring Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan.

Brett Mahoney serves as showrunner and executive producer on “Ghost” Season 3. Kemp executive produces via End of Episode. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson executive produces under his G-Unit Film and Television banner. Mark Kanton of Atmosphere Entertainment MM also executive produces, as does Chris Selak. Lionsgate Television is the studio.

(Pictured: Mary J. Blige as Monét Tejada in “Power Book II: Ghost”)