‘Poker Face’ Trailer: Rian Johnson Follows ‘Glass Onion’ With New Murder Mystery Starring Natasha Lyonne

Hot off his Netflix murder mystery hit “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” Rian Johnson is bringing a fresh set of puzzles to Peacock with “Poker Face,” starring Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll,” “Orange Is the New Black”) and streaming Jan. 26.

The series includes 10 self-contained mysteries, one for each hourlong episode, as viewers follow Charlie Cale (Lyonne) as she hits the road and solves strange crimes.

Guest stars include Adrien Brody, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Chloë Sevigny, Tim Meadows, Benjamin Bratt, Hong Chau, Ron Perlman, Stephanie Hsu, Lil Rel Howery and Luis Guzmán.

The first four episodes will launch on Jan. 26, followed by new episodes streaming Thursdays on Peacock.

“Never underestimate the power of a good dinner conversation between friends. What started as a discussion over steak frites about detective shows and what made them such a reliable pleasure — the exploration of little worlds within each new setting, the guest stars playing killers and victims, and most importantly, a scrappy protagonist you were always ready to kick back with and see win — ultimately resulted in the creation of Charlie, the driving force behind ‘Poker Face,'” Johnson and Lyonne said in a joint statement. “We invite you to follow Charlie on a cross-country road trip as she meets a rogue’s gallery of characters and avenges a new injustice each episode, armed with little more than her uncanny ability to detect lies and a genuine appreciation for her fellow humans (and the occasional dog).”

Johnson serves as creator, writer, director and executive producer. Lyonne also executive produces alongside Ram Bergman, Nena Rodrigue, Iain B. Macdonald and showrunners Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman. Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens are co-EPs.

“Poker Face” is produced by T-Street and MRC Television.

Watch the trailer, and view the newly released poster art below.