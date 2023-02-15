‘Poker Face’ Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock

Peacock is in for another hand of “Poker Face.” The series has been renewed for a second season, NBCUniversal’s streamer announced Wednesday morning.

The first season of “Poker Face” debuted on Jan. 26, earning strong reviews for Natasha Lyonne’s lead performance as sleuth Charlie Cale and creator Rian Johnson’s throwback take on the case-of-the-week mystery format. Variety chief television critic Daniel D’Addario praised the series, saying it “allows an established star the time and space to crack a new sort of case, that of how to evolve a familiar persona and bring fans along for the ride.”

“’Poker Face’ is one of those rare, undeniable shows that we all fell in love with from the start, but the critical acclaim and viewer response has been beyond our wildest dreams,” said Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content for television and streaming at NBCUniversal. “Working alongside the creative genius of Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne and Ram Bergman, along with our partners at MRC and T-Street, has been a spectacular ride. We can’t wait to hit the road for another season as we continue to build momentum across Peacock’s originals slate.”

The announcement of a renewal comes with episodes from Season 1 still left to debut. The 10-episode season will premiere its seventh episode Thursday, with new episodes premiering weekly through March 9.

“Poker Face” joins a group of other Season 2 renewals for Peacock originals, including “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin,” “Bel-Air,” “Wolf Like Me,” “Killing It,” “Dr. Death” and “We Are Lady Parts.”

Johnson and Lyonne both executive producer “Poker Face,” alongside Ram Bergman, Nena Rodrigue and Iain B. MacDonald. Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens serve as co-executive producers.

“Poker Face” comes from T-Street, MRC Television and Animal Pictures.