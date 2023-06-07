‘Poker Face’ Activation Experience ‘BLSHT Day’ To Take Over Los Angeles Restaurants (EXCLUSIVE)

Peacock will hold its very own Bullshit (BLSHT) Day, an immersive in-person activation experience to celebrate its comedy “Poker Face” on June 10.

BLSHT participants and fans will have the opportunity to “hit the road” like Natasha Lyonne’s character Charlie Cale. The “BLSHT Day” consumers will be able to score “Poker Face” themed items from the various participating L.A. locations and “call BLSHT and reap the rewards.” To receive the special themed products, fans will have to walk up to the checkout counters and call BLSHT.

The “BLSHT Day” hub will be at Westfield Century City Mall, featuring Charlie’s Barracuda, a lie detector experience and branded photo opportunities. Additionally at the Century City location, fans will receive a map of participating locations around Los Angeles. See below for the event’s participating venues.

The below venues will be participating from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.:

Civil Coffee: “A Different Kind of Buzz” — located in Sherman Oaks

Magpies: “Scoop of Lies” — located in Tarzana

Wanderlust: “Poker Face Planoffee Pie” — located in Santa Monica

Sorry Not Sorry: “Two Truths and a Fry” — located in West LA

Ggiata Deli: “On the Run Rainbow Cookie” — located in West Hollywood

Açaí, Por Favor: “Bowlsh*t” — located in West Hollywood

Amoeba Music: “Poker Face’s Cracking the Case Opener” — located in Hollywood

The below venue will be participating from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.:

Sqirl Kitchen: “Poker Face Chip” — located in Silver Lake

The below venue will be participating from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.:

Desert 5 Spot: “Let’s Taco’bout the Truth” — located in Hollywood

Ahead of the event, on June 9 Peacock will take over L.A. Live Plaza and distribute custom illustrated maps highlighting the “BLSHT Day” locations, and host a game of truth or lie, with the opportunity to score swag.